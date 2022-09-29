World Of Warships Legends Reveals Halloween 2022 Update

Wargaming has revealed a new update coming to World Of Warships Legends as they prepare for Halloween 2022. As it will be with many games over the next few weeks, the devs will be jumping on the haunting season to deliver a special event that you can explore for some weird bonuses. This particular three-week Halloween event offers several treats for would-be captains as they have added the newly researchable German alternative battleships and a new Legendary Bureau project. What's more, the team will also be launching a special cooperative battle against an AI that will be commanded by the Russian mystic Rasputin. We have more info on the event below, as well as a trailer showing it off before it launches on October 17th.

Something Wicked This Way Comes Kicking off the freakish festivities is the three-week event "A Light in the Dark '22", with a cooperative battle against AI to defeat the legendary Rasputin. Running from October 17 to November 7, the event offers up impressive rewards, with the enviable Commonwealth Tier V Premium cruiser Perth waiting among prizes. To celebrate Halloween, World of Warships: Legends is also introducing a range of creepy content. Both Commanders and ships can get in on the costumed action, with three special guises for naval personnel and a range of themed ship skins available. Legendary Bourgogne Enters The Bureau Closing out this update is a new addition to the Marine Nationale with Legendary Tier battleship Bourgogne. Bourgogne is the fastest battleship at the highest Tier in the game, and capitalizes on this advantage with both Main Battery Reload Booster and Engine Boost consumables. Able to swiftly relocate around the map and sustain a high rate of fire against enemy ships, Bourgogne is a worthy Bureau project to endeavour and can be obtained through the Store.