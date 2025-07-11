World of Warships Releases New Update 14.6 Today

Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World Of Warships | Tagged: Blue Archive

Wargaming has a new update out for World of Warships, coming with the usual array of content and a new crossover event for you to take part in. Some new ships have been added to Early Access, as well as several new missions and some improvements. Plus, the game has launched a new crossover event with the game Blue Archive running for the next few weeks. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the content is now live.

World of Warships – Update 14.6

New U.S. Destroyers come to Early Access

A fresh line of U.S. destroyers drops anchor into Early Access. Four ships including Tier VII Hughes, Tier VIII Osborne, Tier IX Christopher, and Tier X Burrows sail into the game, with ships Tier VIII and upward sporting powerful 137mm guns, putting firepower at the forefront of their offense. Adding stealth and stamina to these armaments, this line also features a toggleable Smoke Generator for optimal concealment, and a robust HP pool to support this artillery-led combat. Players can purchase bundles featuring these ships from week two of the update, and can obtain them using tokens earned through a new American-themed Event Pass and via new Personal Challenges.

Blue Archive Collaboration Wave Two

Blue Archive returns to World of Warships for another wave of content! From July 9 until August 7, players can acquire four new ships through a limited-time Admiral's bundle, have four new Commanders take the helm in battle and uncover treasures from the Wishing Wharf. Content from the first wave of the Blue Archive collaboration also makes a reappearance, including four Commanders with dedicated voiceovers, and the return of Tier VIII German battleship BA Tirpitz, and Tier X U.S. battleship BA Montana.

New Combat Missions Chains, and Quality of Life Improvements

Two new combat mission chains are available, which players can progress through by completing Random Battles, Co-op Battles, and Operations, unlocking rewards like Special Containers, Coal, and permanent camouflages World of Warships' July update also introduces plenty of user-interface and graphical changes to the game, improving the user experience. Included in this wave of improvements are changes to Container user-interface elements, making the process more intuitive and user-friendly with the addition of a barge animation toggle, a guaranteed reward counter, and flexible opening options to support opening multiple Containers at once.

A new ship rotation system, available in both the Armory and Premium Shop, debuts to minimise overcrowding and ensure a wider array of ships are regularly available. WG Temporal Super Sampling (TSS) is also introduced, with new anti-aliasing technology for optimised in-game graphics without significant impact to game performance.

