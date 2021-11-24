World War 3 Launches Closed Beta On Thanksgiving

World War 3 will be entering a new phase this week as MY.GAMES and The Farm 51 will be launching a closed beta on Thanksgiving. It's a bit of an oddity, but this year is all sorts of weird as people are doing a few different releases on this holiday. But on November 25th, the team will launch the Closed Beta Test (CBT), which will be the first step toward the game's launch. The next plan after this is to hold the Open Beta Test (OBT) which is currently being planned for March 2022, which will be tied to a new content update as they will eventually transition to a free-to-play system. We have more details on the beta below.

World War 3 aims to offer a fully authentic tactical experience evocative of real warfare while still being accessible. The game features weapons closely modelled on the real weapons in use by real militaries around the world. Realistic gameplay features like ballistics, physics, and full body awareness combine to create a truly authentic and immersive modern combat experience. Additionally, players engage in team-based skirmishes in maps closely based on their real-world locations in Berlin, Warsaw, Polyarny, and Moscow. The CBT marks a significant milestone for the game as the Veteran Alpha Test, playable in September, showed a renewed focus on World War 3. With revitalized maps, overhauled gunplay, revamped character animations, and a wide array of improvements to performance and game stability, World War 3 is ready to expand to a larger audience. This CBT will be available to players with pre-orders packs and those who bought the game during its original release into Early Access (any purchase before October 4, 2021). Additionally, these veterans are credited with an exclusive item pack and a Lieutenant Pack worth $49.99 in gratitude for their early project support. Players can claim these gifts by logging into their Steam account on the game's official website.

