World War Z: Aftermath Receives A Free Halloween Update

Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment have released a new free update this week for World War Z: Aftermath in time for Halloween. The update itself brings in what you might expect for the game as there are some improvements and bug fixes in various areas, but primarily the focus for this one is putting in a brand new Booster zombie. This one will make you panic every time you see them as they'll be walking around with higher concentration samples of the virus that will pretty much wipe our most, if not all, of your team. To see it in action, check out the trailer below.

The update adds two new action-packed surprises: the deadly new Booster zombie type and Daily Challenges. You can experience both starting today on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam, with backwards compatibility on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at 4K|60 FPS. World War Z: Aftermath will also launch on Google Stadia this winter, with full cross-platform play supported.

The Free Booster Zombie Update introduces the new Booster zombie type, adding more terror to the battlefield. Armed with concentrated bio samples, it enhances all zombies around it to make them even deadlier. This is one undead enemy you'll want to keep a close watch for. Also added today are World War Z: Aftermath's new Daily Challenges, giving the community new opportunities to earn bonus in-game rewards each day.

Finally, today's update introduces rare Lore Documents that can appear on Daily and Weekly Challenge Maps. Finding all of them on each map unlocks a special passive perk for that level, giving players new discoveries, experiences and rewards when replaying missions through all of the game's zombie-ravaged locations.