WotC Reveals New Visual History Book – Magic: The Gathering: Legends

Wizards of the Coast revealed a brand new book this week with Magic: The Gathering: Legends: A Visual History. Along with the help of WotC, the book was written by journalist Jay Anneli as they explore the vast history of a trading card game that's been going on for nearly 30 years. This is, at least on paper, supposed to be one of the more encompassing historical books on the game every comprised with visual help to show off the world and the inhabitants of it. Much like you would find in DK books on Marvel or Star Wars. Hopefully, we'll be getting a copy soon to see just how in-depth it goes and how much history is either explored more thoroughly or skipped altogether. The book will be published through Abrams Books and will officially go on sale on October 27th, 2020. Here's a little more detail on the book for those of you interested in it.

The world of Magic: The Gathering is home to many fantastical characters and creatures, but perhaps none so intriguing as its legends. Legendary dragons, demons, angels, goblins, vampires, merfolk, wizards, and more roam the multiverse. These characters harken back to Magic's early history, having been introduced in one of the first Magic card sets (1994's Legends); new legends continue to tell epic stories in lore and on the battlefield through the present day. Magic: The Gathering: Legends showcases high-quality reproductions of legendary card art from across the game's history—in many instances for the first time outside of the card frame—along with accompanying histories written by Annelli. This collection also offers exclusive insight into the art and mythology behind some of Magic: The Gathering's most powerful, popular, and enduring legends, including Niv-Mizzet, the Eldrazi titans, Edgar Markov, Queen Marchesa, and many, many more.