WoW Esports Reveals Mythic Dungeon International Shadowlands Plans

World Of Warcraft Esports revealed their plans for the Mythic Dungeon International Shadowlands: Season Two, which will have a different flow. The team behind it is changing the way the format will be run as they have increased the winnings to $380k and have escalated dungeon-running levels. For Season Two, the new structure will have three phases where each and every single thing you do matters as it will be more of a calculated way of determining who moves on and creating grander gameplay and competition rather than simply looking for an overall winner. We have the rundown from Blizzard for you here.

For Season 2, we are introducing a new three-phase system that aims to lessen demands on each team while ensuring that every single moment truly matters. Time Trials will determine teams advancing to the group stage, where there will be $80,000 in prizing split across four weekends. The top six teams from the Global Region groups, the top team from China, and a final team from the new Last Stand Tournament will advance to the Global Finals where a $300,000 prize pool will be up for grabs. Phase 1: Time Trials (August 18 – 24) Any eligible teams can register on Gamebattles from now until August 16. All teams will then compete in Time Trials from August 18 – August 24, with the top 24 teams from the Global Region advancing to Phase 2. Phase 2: Group Play (September 3 – 19) The top 24 teams will be divided into three separate groups of eight, with one group competing each weekend. Affixes and dungeon keystone difficulties will vary between each group, with teams having one week to prepare for their matches. They will split a weekly $20,000 prize pool and the top two teams from each group will advance to the Global Finals. Phase 3: Last Stand Tournament (Dates to be announced later this Summer) All remaining teams will compete in a final open registration Time Trials, with the top six teams advancing to the Last Stand Tournament. We will challenge teams using a similar format to The Great Push, with teams having 15 hours to speed run keystones across multiple dungeons throughout the tournament. We'll have more details to share, including final dates for the Time Trials and the broadcast weekend before the start of Season 2.