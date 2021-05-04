Wreckfest Adds Two More DLC Packs With More Action & Cars

THQ Nordic and Bugbear have added two more DLC packs to Wreckfest to keep you busy with new cars and courses. The team has released the Super Truck Showdown tournament and the Off-Road Car Pack, both available for PC, Xbox One, and PS4. This particular event is focused on Stadium Super Trucks hitting both dirt and tarmac. As for the new track, you're getting the Rattlesnake Racepark, which pays homage to real-world super-truck dirt tracks with their signature steep jumps, technical turns, and mountain scenery. We have details below about the updates made to the game this week as well.

New Wreckfest Content Added support for the new Wreckfest DLC pack "Off-Road Car Pack" containing three new cars: Sandstorm, Trooper and Trophy Hunter.

Added a new track with forward and reverse layouts: Rattlesnake Racepark.

Server admins note: the internal designations for the routes are fields14_1 (forward layout) and fields14_2 (reverse). Tournament Introducing new Wreckfest tournament: Super Truck Showdown.

New tournament shop bundle "Dirtshot" for Hotshot.

(XB1) The title no longer crashes to the Xbox Home screen when selecting Quick Match after resuming from connected standby in a pre-game lobby.

(XB1) The title no longer crashes after attempting to enter Custom Event on Hill Street Circuit Race during streaming installation.

(XB1) The title no longer occasionally crashes to the Xbox Home screen when entering a career event. Gameplay Wreckfest Speedie is now slightly weaker.

Starbeast SS is now more competitive.

Stepvan gearbox tuning options now work correctly.

Hammerhead RS AI Player now handles the car better.

Little Thrasher AI Player now appears correctly in Class B as well.

Fixed mismatched rear wheels of Gorbie Class C AI Player vehicle.

Starbeast SS "Same As Player"now correctly spawns AI Players with Starbeast SS.

Fixed RoadSlayer GT steel rail side protector LOD glitch.

Fixed KillerBee S exhaust backfire emitter pivot and door windows parenting.

Stellar's "Supersonic" wheels are now of correct color.

The window frames of Hearse no longer float after receiving damage.

The rear window of Hearse no longer floats after receiving damage.

The window frames of Stepvan no longer float after receiving damage.

The skull decoration no longer removes the Raven windshield.

The axe decoration of Bandit no longer floats.

Cardinal paint damage is now displayed correctly.

The rear wind of Hammerhead RS no longer detaches as easily.

Wildking racing stripe is now correctly centered.

The Wreckfest Hammerhead RS fender no longer falls off before the fender flare.

The fuel lid of Sunrise Super and Sweeper now open into correct direction.

Texture is now displayed correctly on the Hammerhead RS fuel lid.

Removed permanently painted parts of the Starbeast SS paint. Audio Blade (Reckless Car Pack): Adjusted audio mix for more low frequencies and less intake noise.

Blade (Reckless Car Pack): Adjusted exhaust rev limiter fart noise to occur only when releasing throttle held against redline.

Race: Added new generic gearbox H-shifter sounds.