Posted in: Assemble Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Assemble Entertainment, Beacon Patrol, BrutalHack, Shapes and Dreams

Beacon Patrol Releases New Free Demo For Steam

If you'd like to try the video game version of the tabletop game Beacon Patrol, there's a new free demo available on Steam

Article Summary Beacon Patrol launches a free demo on Steam, bringing the beloved tabletop game to digital fans.

Team up as Coast Guard captains to explore, place tiles, and map out the North Sea in co-op or solo play.

Experience the full board game, with Ships & Shores expansion and exclusive digital Endless Mode included.

Enjoy relaxing strategy, local and online multiplayer, and high replay value with charming visuals.

Developers Shapes and Dreams & BrutalHack, along with co-publisher Assemble Entertainment, have released a free demo for Beacon Patrol on Steam. This is a fully digitized version of the tabletop title game, where you and the other players explore the North Sea as Coast Guard captains. The game will be released sometime this year, but for now, you can try out a free demo of the game on Steam right now, giving you a good idea of how the full version will play.

Beacon Patrol

Beacon Patrol is a cooperative and relaxing tile-laying exploration game. You play as captain of the Coast Guard, navigating the coast of the North Sea to secure its beacon buoys, lighthouses and waterways. Work together with your friends and score points by creating the most complete map. Enjoy the full board game experience, including the Ships & Shores expansion, as well as the digitally exclusive Endless Mode. Start at the Coast Guard HQ and build your own coastal map from there.

Each turn you place up to three tiles, connecting to your ship's current location. Your ship immediately moves onto the newly placed tiles and you can spend tokens for additional movement. Exchange a tile with another player or hold onto it for the next turn when playing solo. The game ends when all tiles have been played. Explore tiles to score points and receive new tiles to keep on playing beyond the horizon.

Cozy and relaxing coastal exploration

Play solo or co-op with your friends

Strategic tile placement

The full board game experience including the Ships & Shores expansion

High replay value – every game is different

Unlock new ships, tiles, seagull companions and more

Local and online multiplayer via Steam Remote Play Together

Digitally exclusive content and game modes

Look and feel of a modern board game featuring a clear and cute art style

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!