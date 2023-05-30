WrestleQuest Receives Its Official August Release Date After being teased for over a year, we now know that Skybound Entertainment will release WrestleQuest for PC and consoles this August.

Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Entertainment have finally revealed when we will see the release of WrestleQuest, as the game comes out this August. We now know that the game is headed to PC via Steam, as well as all three major consoles, on August 8th, 2023. With the news came a brand new trailer this morning, showcasing how many of the legends of professional wrestling will come into play to help you achieve your wrestling dreams. While also giving a better idea of how many more legends are included in the game as they have allowed their likeness to be used, a fun bonus to longtime wrestling fans! Enjoy the latest trailer down at the bottom.

"In WrestleQuest, players assume the role of a young wrestling hopeful, on his quest to become one of the all-time greats while he powerbombs, slams, and suplexes his way to the top. Inspired by icons like the legendary "Macho Man" Randy Savage, our hero must immerse himself in the world of professional wrestling, which will not only test his athleticism but his will and conscience too. Throughout the game, players will experience classic turn-based RPG combat that mixes real-time action with tactical choices, as they wrestle through a richly detailed and fantastic storyline, starting out as a newcomer, before ascending the ranks and becoming the sport's greatest star, with help from legendary wrestlers that span the ages."

"The pixel-art graphics and overall visual style perfectly represent the combined worlds of wrestling, toys, and action figures. Players will meet and interact with a host of legends as they progress through their quest, including "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Booker T, Andre The Giant, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Diamond Dallas Page, Jeff Jarrett, and many more. With tons of side missions, bonus content, and much more, this is the ultimate main event that you won't want to miss."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!