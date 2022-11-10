WrestleQuest Reveals Release Window For 2023

Skybound Games and Mega Cat Studios have posted a new trailer for WrestleQuest as they revealed the new release window. We've been chomping at the bit, waiting to find out when we'd finally see this game released, and some of us were hoping it would be before year's end. But that is not the case, and that's totally fine, as we'd like a finished game rather than a rushed game. While they didn't put a specific date on it, we do know they are planning to release the wrestling-based RPG sometime in May 2023. To mark the occasion, you can watch the latest trailer below showing off where the game is at now.

"In WrestleQuest, players assume the role of a young wrestling hopeful, on his quest to become one of the all-time greats while he powerbombs, slams, and suplexes his way to the top. Inspired by icons like the legendary "Macho Man" Randy Savage, our hero must immerse himself in the world of professional wrestling, which will not only test his athleticism but his will and conscience too.

Throughout the game, players will experience classic turn-based RPG combat that mixes real-time action with tactical choices, as they wrestle through a richly detailed and fantastic storyline, starting out as a newcomer, before ascending the ranks and becoming the sport's greatest star, with help from legendary wrestlers that span the ages. The pixel-art graphics and overall visual style perfectly represent the combined worlds of wrestling, toys, and action figures.

Players will meet and interact with a host of legends as they progress through their quest, including "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Booker T, Andre The Giant, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Diamond Dallas Page, Jeff Jarrett, and many more. With tons of side missions, bonus content, and much more, this is the ultimate main event that you won't want to miss."