2K Games will be sending out new DLC characters for WWE 2K Battlegrounds, but this one will feature two non-wrestlers. The DLC c some come along as part of automatic updates for the game starting today and running weekly through December 16th. The two non-wrestling athletes being added to the game are "Laheem" Lillard and the Gronkster. Obviously, from their looks and names, it doesn't take a lot of deduction to see this "Laheem" Lillard is Damian Lillard from the Portland Trailblazers and Gronkster is Rob Gronkowski of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Yes, we know, Gronkowski was part of the WWE and held the 24/7 title for a long period of time.)

It's so weird that we're getting these two characters first, but as you can see from the list below, we had to wait this long for the company to add The Iconics, Rhea Ripley, Buddy Murphy, and others who are regulars on the main roster. At least they haven't overloaded the game with legends this time around as there seems to be only one per week.

Alongside the two pro athletes, the following WWE Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers, as well as new arenas, are currently scheduled to appear in WWE 2K Battlegrounds via automatic updates, with some content requiring unlocking: Monday, November 23 Haunted House Arena (unlocked); Tuesday, November 24 Gronkster (unlocked);

Macho Man Randy Savage;

Undertaker – American Badass attire;

Thanksgiving Arena (unlocked);

Undertaker 30th Anniversary Arena; Wednesday, December 2 "Laheem" Lillard (unlocked);

Rhea Ripley (unlocked);

The Boogeyman;

Halloween Circus Arena; Wednesday, December 9 Billie Kay (unlocked);

Kane;

Andrade;

Survivor Series Arena; Wednesday, December 16 Buddy Murphy (unlocked);

Peyton Royce;

Edge.