WWE 2K23 Reveals Improvement To MyFaction Mode 2K Games gives the finer details of all the improvements they made to MyFaction mode in WWE 2K23, coming out next week.

2K Games revealed another set of improvements coming to WWE 2K23, as they unveiled the details of what you'll be able to do in MyFaction this time around. If you're not familiar with this mode, this is basically a collectible card game within the primary game, as a little bit of an offshoot so you can play something not-so-serious that's still wrestling adjacent. The mode will give you the opportunity to build your own ultimate squad of WWE Superstars and Legends to battle against other players, which is done by collecting and upgrading cards you get over time. We have the finer notes of the additions on the way, including online play and special live events, as it will be available in the game when it launches on March 14th.

"Offering all-new online head-to-head gameplay, Live Events, incredible card designs across tiers and unique character models and attires, fans can look forward to endless hours of fun in MyFaction. WWE 2K23 MyFaction delivers various gameplay improvements and features, including:

Experience Unique Live Events: Regular post-launch content in the form of scheduled Live Events will arrive year-round in MyFaction, offering a single-player experience with unique matchups curated by WWE 2K designers;

Collect and Upgrade Cards: Diverse and aesthetically enhanced cards across multiple tiers with crisp images, highly detailed backgrounds and design boosts make fan-favorite Superstars pop! Plus, look forward to the addition of the all-new Pink Diamond tier post-launch;

Diverse and aesthetically enhanced cards across multiple tiers with crisp images, highly detailed backgrounds and design boosts make fan-favorite Superstars pop! Plus, look forward to the addition of the all-new Pink Diamond tier post-launch; Enjoy Alternate Superstar Attires: Collect multiple iterations and MyFaction exclusive looks for favorite Superstars while building the ultimate faction, from the most coveted historic looks to the most up-to-date changes happening on TV.