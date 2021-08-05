Wyrd Games Announces New Limited Zoraida Box Sculpts For Malifaux

The swamps outside of Malifaux City are restless, and in the thick of it all, one witch in particular is pulling the strings: Zoraida. Wyrd Games, a tabletop game design company based in Marietta, GA, has taken note of this and has announced the next Rotten Harvest sculpts, which feature Zoraida the Hag and her crew for Malifaux.

The limited-edition Toil And Trouble boxed set, a special kit for the Halloween season, contains Zoraida and stand-ins for various different Swampfiend models in the Malifaux wargame: Zoraida's Voodoo Doll totem is now Prince Toadem, a frog prince-type model, Waldgeists are now Witches of the Woods, which appear much like the three witches from the film Hocus Pocus, a "Bedeviled Kettle" stands in for Bad Juju, the bruiser of the boxed set, and, as with all Rotten Harvest releases, the kit comes with a bunch of pumpkins. The whole kit comes pre-assembled much like the miniatures from Wyrd Games' other wargame The Other Side.

Furthermore, a second kit for Rotten Harvest is set to be released alongside Toil And Trouble. This other boxed set, called Beware The Lights, contains other models in the Swampfiend category, which makes them perfect to accompany Zoraida's box. The Oberling is a stand-in for the Adze, and Kinderbaum are alternate Will-O-The-Wisps.

You can watch Wyrd Games' own trailer for this set of releases in the YouTube video link at the bottom of this article.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Wyrd – Rotten Harvest 2021 – Limited Edition (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G_uNutSyxN4)