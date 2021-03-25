Wyrd Miniatures Offers Serious Goodies At "Easter Extravaganza"

Wyrd Games, creator of such games as Malifaux, The Other Side, and the role-playing game Through the Breach, have been known for their absolutely cornucopian sales around the times of Black Friday and Easter. Last we checked, it isn't near Black Friday at this time, but as we inch ever closer to the Easter holiday season, Wyrd has delivered to us a splendid peek at models they will be offering as bonuses for larger sales. Let's take a look!

The first thing we notice upon looking at the news by Wyrd (found by clicking here!) is that we will be seeing more Easter-themed models within the Bayou faction of Malifaux. This faction, mostly comprised of Gremlins but also featuring a few other swampy denizens, seems like the best pick for the alternate-model treatment since so many other Bayou models have already received it. Nice!

When we get up to the expenditure of $200+ USD, we see that the team at Wyrd is offering something really fun for players: A full sprue of "oversized" models from their older game, Puppet Wars. Based around characters from the Malifaux world (a world, might we add, that is rich in lore and where most of Wyrd's games are derived), these puppets can be used as alternate models for that game as well. Wyrd Miniatures also seems to hint that something bigger might be coming of this particular item. We will have to wait and see what fate has in store!

The final promotion that we have been made aware of thus far is a coloring book featuring more puppets from Puppet Wars. This will be available to anyone who buys $25 USD worth of products from Wyrd Miniatures during their sales event. How fun! This sale, by the way, lasts from April 1st through April 9th.

If this company interests you, consider supporting them. COVID-19 has been a tough strain on many companies in the tabletop gaming industry (among others), and supporting companies like Wyrd only can help them thrive, while you get some super-cool minis in the process. It's a win-win! In the meantime, let us know what you think of games like Malifaux or The Other Side in the comments below.