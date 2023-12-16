Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Timeless Travels, Wydeer

Wyrdeer Gets Release & Shiny Release In Next Pokémon GO Raid Day

Pokémon GO will celebrate the upcoming holiday weekend with Wyrdeer Raid Day as well as a two-day Winter Wonderland event.

Article Summary Wyrdeer Raid Day kicks off in Pokémon GO on Dec 23 with Shiny debut.

Winter Wonderland event runs Dec 23-24, featuring special trades.

Collection Challenges include Wyrdeer and Holiday Attire Psyduck.

Event perks: Increased raids, Shiny rates, and up to five extra Raid Passes.

Pokémon GO has announced two events happening the weekend of December 23rd and 24th. This holiday weekend begins with Wyrdeer Raid Day, which sees the release of this new Paldean evolution of Stantler in Raids with its Shiny form already unlocked. A Winter Wonderland event which features special bonuses and two Collection Challenge will start the same day and will carry on throughout the weekend as well. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Winter Wonderland & Wyrdeer Raid Day event in Pokémon GO. First, the details of Winter Wonderland:

Date and time: Saturday, December 23, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 24, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Saturday, December 23, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 24, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Event bonus: Up to five Special Trades can be made a day. Trades made during the event will require 50% less Stardust. 2× XP for winning Raid Battles. PokéStop Showcases featuring "event-themed Pokémon"

Collection Challenge: Wyrdeer will feature as an encounter for a catch and evolution-themed Collection Challenge. Holiday Attire Psyduck will feature as an encounter for a trade-focused Collection Challenge. Holiday Attire Psyduck will later feature as a major part of the Winter Holiday Part 2 event, starting on Christmas Day.

Now, the details of Wyrdeer Raid Day:

Date and time: Saturday, December 23, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

Saturday, December 23, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. New Pokémon: Wyrdeer, a new evolution of Stantler, will be released in special three-star Raids. It has not yet been clarified if we will actually be able to evolve Stantler up into Wydeer, a form that is exclusive to the ancient region of Hisui.

Wyrdeer, a new evolution of Stantler, will be released in special three-star Raids. It has not yet been clarified if we will actually be able to evolve Stantler up into Wydeer, a form that is exclusive to the ancient region of Hisui. Shiny odds: Wyrdeer will be released in its Shiny form as well. Its Shiny rate will be boosted during its Raid Day event.

Wyrdeer will be released in its Shiny form as well. Its Shiny rate will be boosted during its Raid Day event. Event Bonuses: As you may have surmised, Wyrdeer will appear more frequently in raids. Boosted Shiny rate for Wyrdeer during event hours. Up to five additional daily Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs during the event and up to two hours afterward. The Remote Raid Pass limit will be increased to 10 on Friday, December 22, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. PST to Saturday, December 23, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. PST.



