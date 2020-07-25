X Rocker & Nintendo Reveal A New Line Of Super Mario Gaming Chairs

Nintendo and X Rocker have come together for a new partnership as they have revealed a new line of officially licensed Super Mario gaming chairs. Each one has one of a few characters on it, as you can see from the photo, which includes Mario, Peach, Luigi, and Bowser. There's the standard rocker "banana" chair, and then there's the new 2.1 Stereo Audio Gaming Chair (the blow and white one to the far right) featuring Super Mario, inc case you want an enhanced audio experience for your kid. The chairs are being produced and sold in the UK, and will eventually launch at Argos, Smyths Toys, and Exertis. No word yet on an official launch date for the UK and Europe, or if they'll be coming to North America down the road. You can read more from the announcement below.

A "must have" for any young discerning Nintendo fan, the X Rocker Super Mario Collections, bring to life iconic character designs including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi and Bowser on X Rocker's #1 selling chair for young gamers, the X Rocker Video Rocker. Sure to brighten up any bedroom and game-time with fun and excitment, the Video Rocker is the ideal way to sit and enjoy playing your favorite Nintendo games and sitting back to enjoy a movie on your tablet or mobile. The Super Mario Character collections will be launching initially with The Spotlight Collection (exclusive to Argos in the UK), The Jump Collection (Exclusive to Smyths Toys in the UK & EU), The Joy Collection (Available through distribution via Exertis) and the All-Star Collection arriving soon to the UK and EU. "X Rocker is delighted to offer customers an amazing range of gaming chairs that have never looked better thanks to our partnership with Nintendo of Europe. The characters of Super Mario are a perfect pairing with our market leading junior gaming rockers. These collections are just the start and we have even more to come. This year, more so than any, we all need reasons to smile and no-one does this better than Mario and his friends," said Gary Shaw, X Rocker's MD.