Xbox Announces Women-Led Mentorship Program

As part of International Women's Day and Women's History Month, Xbox has introduced a new women-led mentoring program. The program has been designed to help support everyone who wants to pursue a career in gaming as it will connect women leaders at Xbox with aspiring talent. The system will set them up with one-on-one coaching sessions to help give them guidance and give them a direction to help develop their careers to become the next generation of industry leaders. More info will be coming out later this month, but in the meantime, here's some added info from Xbox Wire and the video presentation for the program.

Mentorship and leading from a place of empathy encourages a culture of women uplifting and supporting other women, and I hope to inspire others to do the same. Xbox is committed to building a community where everyone is welcome to play, and to creating a space where it is safe to do so. It is in this spirit of mentorship that we hope to see more women become part of the games industry so that they can see themselves as the hero in the games they play and in their own lives.

Introducing a mentoring program for everyone aimed at partnering women in gaming careers across Xbox's diverse range of studios and products with aspiring talent, giving them the chance to access to valuable 1:1 coaching sessions with key leaders in select markets such as the US, UK, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Japan, and Korea with additional markets to follow. It is our hope that this program generates meaningful engagements with tangible and purposeful actions to help foster career development in the games industry. With the program available in multiple markets kicking off this month, Xbox is opening up their world to inspire and support the next generation of women leaders in gaming.