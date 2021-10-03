Xbox Exclusive Echo Generation Reveals October Release Date

All is well in quiet Maple Town – school is out for summer, Rascal and Rosky are on TV, plus Dylan and his friends are finally ready to shoot their film, "Alien Skin Eaters." That is until a mysterious object crashes into the nearby cornfields and bizarre occurrences pop-up all-over town. When no adults notice anything amiss, there is only one thing for the local kids to do – get to the bottom of it. Armed with a trusty hockey stick and a backpack filled with snacks and comic books, Dylan, his little sister, and their charming pets embark on a summer full of adventures they will never forget.

Challenge the neighborhood trash pandas and eerie animatronics in turn-based battles to level-up party stats. Explore the local suburb, downtown VHS store or the train tracks to find clues and lost items to solve the many mysteries. Uncover the town's secrets by talking to city residents and witty squirrels. Recruit adorable pet companions to face deadly creatures like mutant rat wolves and junkyard monsters. Above all, learn the true meaning of home by revealing a conspiracy that connects Dylan with the strange and supernatural, in a tale that transcends time.