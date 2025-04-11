Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: The Outer Worlds 2

Xbox Games Showcase & The Outer Worlds 2 Direct Announced

The annual Xbox Games Showcase has been announced for June 8, with The Outer Worlds 2 getting it's own Direct this time around

Earlier this week, Xbox Game Studios confirmed they would be holding their annual Xbox Games Showcase, this time paired with The Outer Worlds 2 Direct. As you might suspect, the event will coincide with Summer Game Fest 2025 as one of the many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many livestreams that will take place between late May and early July. We have the finer details about the stream as it will take place on June 8, 2025.

Xbox Games Showcase & The Outer Worlds 2 Direct

It all begins with our annual Xbox Games Showcase, bringing you a look at upcoming titles from across our first-party studios, in addition to incredible new titles from our third-party partners across the globe. This year, the show will be digital-only – our livestream will bring you everything you'll need to know about what's next for Xbox, no matter where in the world you're watching. Immediately following Showcase, The Outer Worlds 2 Direct will bring you inside the walls of Obsidian Entertainment, revealing new gameplay, details, and developer insights straight from the people making the sequel to the award-winning, first-person sci-fi RPG. You'll be able to enjoy our June 8 double feature through a variety of outlets in over 40 languages, as well as American Sign Language, British Sign Language, and English Audio Descriptions. These include (but won't be limited to):

Airtime for the Xbox Games Showcase followed by The Outer Worlds 2 Direct in local time zones:

PDT: June 8, 10am

EDT: June 8, 1pm

BST: June 8, 6pm

CEST: June 8, 7pm

JST: June 9, 2am

AEST: June 9, 3am

The double-feature broadcast also kicks off a week's worth of coverage here on Xbox Wire, The Official Xbox Podcast, and the Xbox YouTube channel, featuring updates, exclusive extra details, and deep-dives on many of the games you'll see in the show. Join us on June 8 for the Xbox Games Showcase followed by The Outer Worlds 2 Direct. Be sure to check back here on Xbox Wire for more information and tune-in details ahead of the show.

