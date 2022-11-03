Xbox Partners With Marvel For A Black Panther Promotion

Xbox and Marvel announced a new partnership today as they will be working together on a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever collaboration. The latest MCU film is on the way to theaters on November 11th, and with it will come this special edition Xbox Series X designed to look like the outfit, along with a pair of controllers with claws. Which they are giving away in a special promotion, which is also tied to a number of other collaborations between the two. You can read the full list below from Microsoft, which includes how you can attempt to win this Xbox.

Custom Black Panther-Inspired Xbox Hardware

Together with Marvel Studios, Xbox has created film-themed custom Xbox consoles inspired by the iconic Wakandan salute, custom controller holders, bundled with replica Kimoyo beads, and custom sterling charms. These custom consoles and accessories are available to win on Xbox's Twitter and will be featured on the official Black Panther: Wakanda Forever-themed Xbox microsite, where consumers can enter the limited-time only giveaways, explore more information on the film and exclusive Xbox promotions.

Budding innovators can participate in a brand new MakeCode curriculum inspired by the film, where users learn how to write code for their own playable "Black Panther" themed game. These hardware and software exclusives will be made available globally to fans and students and through Microsoft's NTA programs that work with 1900+ Black social enterprises and non-profits.

Community Theater Buy-Outs

Beginning November 11, Microsoft is teaming up with five Creators to host private screenings across the United States, giving under-resourced youth an opportunity to dream and see themselves as the future of tech innovators. Fans will have a chance to interact with creators, learn more about MakeCode, and experience unique and memorable moments of celebration.

Wakandan HBCU Lecture

On November 7, Xbox will host Professor Jacoby DuBose to deliver the very first Wakandan HBCU Lecture from Howard University's Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts, where he will expand on the MakeCode curriculum and take part in a panel of Black gaming and STEM innovators. This lecture will be streamed live on the University's social channels.

Starry Drone Video

Xbox launched a special drone presentation high in the night sky narrated by actress Letitia Wright, reminding us that just like Black Panther in the film series, we each have the potential to power our dreams.