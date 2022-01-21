Xbox Releases 2022 Lunar New Year Xbox Series S

Microsoft has decided to roll out a new special edition of the Xbox Series X to help celebrate the Lunar New Year, and it looks pretty awesome. The special Year Of The Tiger edition console is being given away, 15 of them to be precise, all of them designed by Chinese cartoon artist Bu2ma. The design of it has been inspired by an iconic character from his work, and now if you're lucky enough, it can be sitting in your home to play. The set is being given away exclusively to fans in China, who will have an opportunity to win the complete set of the console and controllers via Wechat and bilibili. The competition will kick off on January 25th at Noon, China Standard Time. In case you're looking to try and enter, you can check out the official rules here. In the meantime, you can read more about the design of it and the thought that went into it down below from Xbox Wire.

According to traditional Chinese culture, people born in the Year of the Tiger are strong-willed and confident, both of which are characteristics shared by our global Xbox family. Like the Tiger, Team Xbox is determined to bring the joy of gaming to everyone on the planet. The Lunar New Year Xbox Series S console and Xbox Wireless controller feature the Tiger with a modern twist. Inspired by the traditional Lunar New Year lucky colors, red and gold, the custom design represents wellbeing and fortune, offering good will toward all gamers. The Xbox Wireless Controllers are a festive red showcasing the Tiger in a black Chinese ink finish, which is frequently used in traditional Chinese wash paintings. Emphasizing the zodiac's significance, a golden Tiger (虎) written in Chinese is displayed prominently on the back of the controller.