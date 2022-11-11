Xbox Releases Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition

Xbox Game Studios have released a special edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator today with the 40th Anniversary Edition. The team has thrown in a number of new vehicles for you to jump into and attempt to fly, including a mighty Airbus for those of you who enjoy flying the friendly skies. This is a free update to the game for all those who currently own the game, but those looking to get it for the first time can snag the game now on Xbox Series X|S and PC with Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Windows, and Steam, and on Xbox One. As well as supported mobile phones, tablets, and lower-spec PCs via Xbox Cloud Gaming. Here's the finer details from the team about this new update to the game from Xbox Wire.

"Among the many features included in this update is a true-to-life airliner, the Airbus A310-300, rendered with stunning accuracy. The 40th Anniversary Edition also features, for the first time since the platform's 2006 release, helicopters and gliders that perform with amazing life-like realism. We're also introducing seven renowned historical aircraft: the 1903 Wright Flyer, the 1915 Curtiss JN-4 Jenny, the 1927 Ryan NYP Spirit of St. Louis, the 1935 Douglas DC-3, the beautiful 1937 Grumman G-21 Goose, the 1947 Havilland DHC-2 Beaver, and the famous 1947 Hughes H-4 Hercules "Spruce Goose," the largest seaplane and wooden aircraft ever built."

"We have also added four classic airports, including the Meigs Field in Chicago, a traditional home airport for the Microsoft Flight Simulator franchise. It is an incredibly exciting update celebrating aviation history, introducing significant technical advancements in flight dynamics and simulation, and featuring two new types of aircraft (gliders and helicopters) — all to delight our community and showcase the beauty and the thrill of flight!"

"Test your piloting skills against the challenges of riding thermals in an unpowered glider, controlling rotor-wing aircraft over dense urban cityscapes, improved real-time atmospheric simulation and live weather in a dynamic and vibrant world. Create your flight plan to anywhere on the planet. Join us in celebrating the award-winning franchise with the Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition, loaded with all-new features, aircraft, and content that span the history of aviation. The sky is calling!"