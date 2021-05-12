Xerneas Featured In Pokémon GO: May 2021 Raid Hour #2

Tonight is the second May 2021 Raid Hour in Pokémon GO, which will feature the Fairy-type Legendary Pokémon Xerneas. From 6 PM – 7 PM, most gyms in the game will be taken over by Tier Five Xerneas raids. Here are tips for playing Xerenas Raid Hour in Pokémon GO.