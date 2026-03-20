Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games, Yakuza | Tagged: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, yakuza, Yakuza Powered by Nihon Touitsu, youtube

Yakuza Powered by Nihon Touitsu Releases Three Episodes Online

SEGA has released the first three episodes of the live-action drama Yakuza Powered by Nihon Touitsu on YouTube, free for anyone to watch

Article Summary SEGA releases first three episodes of live-action Yakuza drama free to stream on YouTube with subtitles.

Yakuza Powered by Nihon Touitsu brings the crime-filled streets of Kamurocho to life in a gripping new series.

Follow Kazuma Kiryu as he battles conspiracies, betrayal, and the legendary yakuza underworld in Japan.

Developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and Nihon Touitsu creators, the show closely adapts iconic game storylines.

SEGA has released the new live-action drama Yakuza Powered by Nihon Touitsu today, as the first three episodes of the series are available totally free to watch. If you haven't heard about this series, this is a special collaboration between Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and the creators of the Japanese video series Nihon Tōuitsu, as they have gone to great lengths to depict Japan's yakuza society that you find in the iconic video game franchise. We have all three episodes for you here to kick back and enjoy, complete with subtitles, as it is in Japanese.

Explore The Iconic Criminal Underworld in Yakuza Powered by Nihon Touitsu

Episode 1: An up-and-coming yakuza takes the fall for the murder of a crime boss to protect his sworn brother and his childhood friend. This man is none other than Kazuma Kiryu, the legendary Dragon of Dojima. After a decade, Kiryu is released from prison to a world he no longer recognizes. His own organization has turned against him, and various conspiracies threaten to tear the streets of Kamurocho apart.

An up-and-coming yakuza takes the fall for the murder of a crime boss to protect his sworn brother and his childhood friend. This man is none other than Kazuma Kiryu, the legendary Dragon of Dojima. After a decade, Kiryu is released from prison to a world he no longer recognizes. His own organization has turned against him, and various conspiracies threaten to tear the streets of Kamurocho apart. Episode 2: A mysterious young girl named Haruka Sawamura suddenly appears before Kazuma Kiryu. Having come to Kamurocho in search of her mother, Mizuki, Haruka reveals crucial information that cuts to the heart of the case. As Kiryu continues his search for Yumi, he seeks out the aid of the Florist of Sai. A brutal clash with Goro Majima, mounting pressure from the police, and the wild ambitions of Akira Nishikiyama draw Kiryu ever deeper into a web of conspiracies far greater than he ever imagined.

A mysterious young girl named Haruka Sawamura suddenly appears before Kazuma Kiryu. Having come to Kamurocho in search of her mother, Mizuki, Haruka reveals crucial information that cuts to the heart of the case. As Kiryu continues his search for Yumi, he seeks out the aid of the Florist of Sai. A brutal clash with Goro Majima, mounting pressure from the police, and the wild ambitions of Akira Nishikiyama draw Kiryu ever deeper into a web of conspiracies far greater than he ever imagined. Final Episode: As Kazuma Kiryu closes in on the truth, Terada, the Fifth Chairman of the Omi Alliance, leads him to a reunion with Shintaro Kazama. There, Kazama reveals his convictions, the truth behind Yumi's disappearance and the missing 10 billion yen—including the identity of the shadowy mastermind responsible. The situation quickly spirals as a clash with the Shimano Family turns deadly. Returning to Kamurocho, Kiryu and Haruka must press on, but what will they find at the end of their journey?

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