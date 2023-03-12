Yankees' Gerrit Cole Announced As MLB Perfect Inning 23 Cover Athlete Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole has been named the cover athlete for MLB Perfect Inning 23, as the game will be released later this month.

Com2uS and the MLB have come together to reveal the cover athlete for MLB Perfect Inning 23, as the Yankees star pitcher Gerrit Cole takes the mantle this year. The news comes as the company has opened up pre-registrations for the game, offering up Cole's Highlight Card and dozens of Player Packs when the new season launches later this month. We got more details on the game below and the latest trailer as we now wait for the proper release date.

"MLB Perfect Inning 23 is both the follow-up to MLB Perfect Inning 22 and the new name for MLB Perfect Inning: Ultimate, which will sunset alongside this update. The new MLB Perfect Inning 23 will build upon Ultimate's cutting-edge 3D visuals and animations with updated stadiums, uniforms, and players to mirror the real-world 2023 season. With added gameplay and UI/UX improvements, Perfect Inning 23 sets a new standard of excellence for baseball action on mobile devices."

