Yes, They Made A Britney Spears Edition Of Monopoly

We're not even going to bother with the predictable "Oops" headline, as we're just astonished The Op made a Britney Spears edition of Monopoly. Just in time for the holidays, the company has partnered up with the superstar singer to create a version of the classic board game tied to her career and music. Monopoly: Britney Spears is currently on sale for $45, as you can read more about this version of the game down below.

"The music. The moves. Her stage productions and videos. Only a few examples of what makes Britney Spears an icon. In the span of a two-decade career and counting, it goes without saying that the singer, actress, and entrepreneur continues to inspire with her multiple talents. The "Lucky" star is brighter than ever thanks to a legacy of hard work and loyal supporters, and for the first time, can revisit the hits and get "It's Britney" rich. Make way for Britney's most memorable hooks to replay in your head as you buy, sell, and trade properties named after chart-topping singles such as "Baby One More Time," "Circus," and "Toxic" in this pop-idol twist on the classic family game. Encounter images of Britney's album covers, live performances, costumes, and more as you travel the border of a custom game board that pays homage to the megastar's evolution."

"Steal the show with one of six custom sculpted tokens inspired by Britney's unforgettable music videos: an astronaut (from "Oops!… I Did It Again"), a mirror ("Lucky"), a milkshake tray ("Crazy"), a lion ("Circus"), basketball ("Baby One More Time"), or pillbox hat ("Toxic"). Upgrade spaces with Gold Records and Platinum Records to reap the rewards of your milestones, while Curious and Fantasy cards that replace Chance and Community Chest keep you humble over how far you've come."