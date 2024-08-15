Posted in: Conventions, Games, Gamescom, Mattel, Video Games | Tagged: AirConsole, BMW, UNO, UNO Car Party!

You Can Now Play UNO In Your BWM With The New AirConsole App

You'll soon be able to play UNO in the car with four players on mobile devices as UNO Car Party! will debut as part of Gamescom 2024.

Article Summary Play UNO on BMW's infotainment display using the new AirConsole app, now available for over 500,000 vehicles.

UNO Car Party lets up to four passengers connect via their phones to enjoy the game in a stationary car.

The app offers a unique gaming experience, integrating personal devices with BMW's smart panel display.

UNO Car Party will debut at Gamescom 2024, enhancing in-car entertainment for families and friends.

Mattel, BMW, and AirConsole have all joined forces to bring the game of UNO to their in-car display through a new mobile app. The game is called UNO Car Party!, and if the name didn't tip you off, the basic premise of the game is that you'll be able to host a game on a modern BMW smart panel using AirConsole to connect to multiple mobile devices, so everyone in the car can play the game of UNO together. The game will be on display for you to check out at Gamescom 2024, as it will be released via the AirConsole platform to over 500,000 BMW and MINI vehicles over-the-air on August 21.

UNO Car Party!

Mattel, AirConsole and BMW Group have transformed UNO into a playable connected game in a brand-new environment: the car. Whether a family is at rest during a road trip or a group of friends stop to figure out their next move, stationary drivers can use AirConsole's unique game controller system to connect any passenger to the game using their personal devices. Up to four players can experience the game that brings people together through its simple, universal gameplay that transcends languages and cultures. Vehicles must be in park to enable gameplay.

"We continue to increase the value of the overall digital experience for our customers," said Stephan Durach, Senior Vice President of the BMW Group Development Connected Company and Technical Operations. "Our partners AirConsole and Mattel are helping make in-car gaming into a new social experience, and I am thrilled to offer a family-favorite game like UNO for this exciting innovation."

"UNO beautifully illustrates the strengths of AirConsole with a game accessible to everyone, a bespoke integration to the car hardware, and our phone-controlled gaming experience," said Anthony Cliquot, CEO of AirConsole. "Each player can secretly see their own cards on their phone while playing on the infotainment system of the car. This is an experience that would be impossible to achieve using only touchscreen or bluetooth controls on the infotainment system."

"UNO is perfect for in-car gaming because it's highly engaging and brings people together," said Erika Winterholler, Head of Business Development, Digital Gaming at Mattel. "Its simple rules are easy to learn and endlessly captivating, making it ideal for both short pit stops and extended play sessions. UNO's social nature turns every journey into a fun experience, and we're so excited to bring this spirit to consumers in an innovative way with our partners at BMW and AirConsole."

