You Suck At Parking: Complete Edition Hits Retail September 19

You Suck At Parking: Complete Edition is set to be released next month for PC and consoles with everything released for the game so far.

Indie game developer Happy Volcano revealed they are releasing You Suck At Parking: Complete Edition for retail on September 19. The team is working with Fireshine Games to release the physical edition of the game, which will come with everything released for it to date and any bonus content they feel like throwing into the mix. The news came with a new trailer, which you can check out below.

"Get ready to heat things up and experience You Suck at Parking, the only game where parking your ride is more important than your driving skills. It's a hot race against the clock as you drift, cruise, and occasionally go airborne over 100 frustratingly fun, wild levels. Progress in campaigns or take on daily multiplayer challenges to unlock and earn new customization options to spice up your ride. Show off your moves and prove to your friends your parking skills can change the world by climbing global leaderboards. If your friends are ragging on you for your real parking abilities, settle the score in Friends Party where you can host a session with three pals in an 8-player game for some chaotically fun times."

