Yu-Gi-Oh! 1st Ed Pharaoh's Servant Jinzo On Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that's known for dealing mainly in comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectible items, have put a graded 1st Edition copy of Jinzo, from Yu-Gi-Oh!'s expansion set Pharaoh's Servant, up for auction! Jinzo is listed as #000 in the set and is a secret rare. Prospective bidders have until Saturday, July 24th, at 12:50 PM Central Time (or 1:50 PM Eastern Time) to place a bid on this powerhouse of a Monster card.

Jinzo was a very strong Monster card in the earliest days of the Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game because of its ability to completely shut down Trap cards and keep them from being activated. Beyond this, its level of 6 means that it requires only one Tribute in order to be Normal Summoned. This means Jinzo could, normally, easily come onto the battlefield as early as the player's second turn. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

[Jinzo is] a daunting monster with elements of both man and machine […] This card made an immediate impact in the early years of the trading card game and even today continues to be a must have for any duelist. With 2400 attack points and an effect that renders all trap cards useless (as long as the card is faced up) Jinzo is a formidable monster. As a secret rare, this is one of the hardest cards to pull from the set! PSA has certified 47 copies earning MINT 9 grade and 163 graded higher.

If you wish to bid on this powerful Yu-Gi-Oh! card, kindly remember that you have until Saturday, July 24th, at 12:50 PM Central Time, or 1:50 PM Eastern Time, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!