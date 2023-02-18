Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG 2023 National Championships Kicks Off In May Konami has revealed a few new details about the 2023 National Championships for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game in South America.

Konami has revealed new details for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game 2023 National Championships, as they make their way to the World Championships. The company is bringing back in-person events on a massive level as they look to crown a new champion this year. This week they revealed plans for the Latin America tournaments coming together to happen this May, as they hope to bring back the intense competition and demand for tough competitors, as they are encouraging some of the best players in the world to take part this year. The 2023 Yu-Gi-Oh! National Championships will be held within 16 LatAm countries this year, with winners from each culminating into a 16-player tournament to take place at an upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship Qualifier. As part of all this, the company is bringing in a heavy slate of prizes for winners, including rare Prize Cards and travel/accommodations to either the 2023 Central or South America Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship Qualifier. We have a little more info from the organizers below.

"The 2022 Latin America Yu-Gi-Oh! National Championships saw more than 4,600 Duelists compete for the title of National Champion. Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. is expecting thousands to compete again this year as they look to ensure their path toward the highly anticipated Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship, after being on hiatus for the last three years, is set to take place in Japan this August. Konami has revealed its plans to hold National Championships between May and June in 16 countries across Latin America. The countries will include Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, and Peru. The very best Duelists will compete in person for the right to call themselves National Champions, with special prizes on offer. Confirmed prizing includes Prize Cards along with travel and accommodation to either the 2023 Central or South America Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship Qualifier, depending on their country of residence."