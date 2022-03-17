Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Announces Another Attempted Return At Physical Events

Konami has announced today that they're going to take another stab at holding a physical Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game event. Stop us if you've heard this one before, but the company has decided they're going to try and hold a live tournament again with players physically showing up to compete for an awesome prize pool and more. This time around they're going to attempt to hold a tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina in mid-April, which if it happens will be the first physical event to happen in over two years.

The company also announced two dates for Latin America, which we have the info for below. The YCS has has to cancel multiple attempts over the past two years to bring it back as the COVID-19 pandemic has constantly been an issue. Fingers crossed that in the next few weeks cases don't spike in North Carolina, as the state has been on a downtrend since the Omicron variant.

Taking place April 9-10, 2022, YCS Charlotte, NC 2022 will be first event of its kind in over two years, with the last in-person YCS being held in February 2020. Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game Duelists will be heading to the Charlotte Convention Center to compete with the winner picking up an Ultra Rare Duel Link Dragon, the Duel Dragon card and a very special YCS Champion trophy. Outside of the main tournament, there'll be plenty of things for attendees to enjoy over the course of the weekend, including popular public events such as Win-A-Mat tournaments and Attack Of The Giant Card!! As well as new events: Rivalry of Warlords and digital game tournaments for the recently-released Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Konami will also be hosting YCS tournaments in Latin America on April 23-24 in Bogota, Colombia and April 30-May 1 in Guadalajara, Mexico so Duelists in Latin America can participate in their own YCS.