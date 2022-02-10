Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Issues Statement On BACH Regional Qualifiers

Konami has released a statement this morning addressing the Yu-Gi-Oh! Battle of Chaos (BACH) Regional Qualifiers in North and Latin America. We have the complete statement for you to read below, but the shorthand is that the majority of the competition will still be an online qualifier, but that they are checking to see whether or not they'll be able to hold the major competition at the end in a physical location. Everyone is monitoring the current status of the Omicron variant for the pandemic to see where things stand, and more than likely if they don't view it as safe, the Regional Qualifiers will most likely be held online as well. We'll keep an eye on it and see if anything changes, but based on the way the world's been working lately, players should prepare for an online matchup anyway.

To the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game (TCG) community in North and Latin America – As we monitor COVID-19 pandemic developments, we continue to take seriously the guidelines and recommendations from government health authorities and experts. Regional Qualifiers for the Battle of Chaos (BACH) season will continue to be offered only as Remote Duel Events through the third week of March in North and Latin America. We are currently scheduling the first in-person BACH season Regional Qualifiers to take place the weekend of March 26-27 with strict adherence to local government guidelines. Remote Duel Regional Qualifiers will still be an option to those that are uncomfortable attending in-person events. As we continue to monitor the guidelines set forth by local health authorities, we will provide updates and make changes as necessary. For future events on our schedule, we will provide news on those events as they become available. Please continue to visit our official Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG website and official social media channels on Twitter and Facebook for the latest information.