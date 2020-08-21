Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals Dark Magician Girl The Dragon Knight Set

Konami revealed a new set of accessories for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game revolving around Dark Magician Girl the Dragon Knight. Continuing their tradition of having a new set of accessories out at least once a year, this one comes with a wonderful mix of blue, aqua, turquoise, and other calming colors as you look at the fierce knight in all her glory. As usual, all of the items are sold separately, depending on what you wish to add to your collection. This set will be released on February 5th, 2021. You can read about all four accessories below and check out pictures of them.

Dark Magician Girl the Dragon Knight Game Mat (SRP: $14.99) shows off a special variant art with alternate artwork in Dragons of Legend: The Complete Series. This full-sized, rubber game mat is made with high-quality materials, so your Dueling experience will be as smooth as possible!

Dark Magician Girl the Dragon Knight 9-Pocket Duelist Portfolio (SRP: $9.99) includes 10-pages with 9 pockets per page in each portfolio, allowing you to display up to a total of 180 cards. Built with a side loading design, you will also get an extra layer of protection for your cards. What a perfect way to show off your collection!

Dark Magician Girl the Dragon Knight Card Case (SRP: $4.99) can fit a full Main, Side, and Extra Deck for a total of 70 sleeved cards in each card case. It also includes a special divider featuring the outside design. This is a great way to protect your Deck while you're on the go!

Dark Magician Girl the Dragon Knight Card Sleeves (SRP: $3.99) contains 50 sleeves per pack, designed to meet tournament regulation standards. There's no better way to protect your cards during a Duel!