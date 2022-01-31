Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals Details To Tactical Masters Booster Set

Konami revealed more details of another new booster set coming this summer to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game called Tactical Masters. This set will be a bit of a game-changer for those who are used to the current meta as this will introduce three new strategies that will allow you to take control and dictate the rules of engagement. Essentially, they're taking a portion of the game and throwing it into a bit of an upheaval to spice things up and make every round unpredictable. One of the themes they highlighted specializes in changing your Pendulum Monster Cards from Spells into monsters and changing your opponent's monsters into Spells. That's a twist that can throw any strategy into the trash.

The Tactical Masters booster set contains 60 new cards, which break down to 10 Ultra Rares, 15 Super Rares, and 35 Rares. In addition to that, 15 cards from the set will also be available as Collector's Rares. As far as the individual packs, they will have seven cards with one Foil card and six Rare cards per pack. You can read more about the set below as it will go on sale on June 10th, 2022 with each pack running about $4.

