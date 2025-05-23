Posted in: Card Games, Games, Konami, Tabletop, Yu-Gi-Oh! | Tagged: Doom of Dimensions, yu gi oh!, Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals Doom Of Dimensions Booster Set

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game has revealed one of the first Fall 2025 sets, as the Doom Of Dimensions Booster Set arrives in September

Article Summary Konami announces Doom of Dimensions as September 2025’s Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG core booster set release.

The set features 100 cards, including Secret, Ultra, Super Rares, Commons, and 25 Starlight Rares.

Inspired by Declan’s "D/D/D" Deck from Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V, the set offers powerful new deck strategies.

Each booster pack retails for $4.50 and releases on September 26 for Yu-Gi-Oh! fans and collectors.

Konami revealed one of the first releases to arrive in Fall 2025 for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, as they gave an early rundown of what's coming to Doom of Dimensions. The early details for this one are a bit thin, and they don't have pack art for it yet. But we do know this will serve as September's core booster set, as it has been inspired by Declan's "D/D/D" Deck from Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V. Doom of Dimensions. The booster will have 100 cards in total, which will break down to 10 Secret Rares, 14 Ultra Rares, 26 Super Rares, and 50 Commons. That includes 25 desirable Starlight Rares to add some spice to the selection. We have a few more details for you below as the set will be released on September 26 selling for $4.50 per pack.

Doom of Dimensions

Dare to descend into different domains this fall with Doom of Dimensions, September's core booster set for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME (TCG). Doom dawns for your opponents after every turn! Delve deep into dominating new cards to dish out definitive devastation and defeat all defenses! As you've doubtlessly discerned, Declan's "D/D/D" Deck from Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V steals the show! Expect cards so dastardly they'll demolish the defining divisions of the different Dueling dimensions! There's a ton of stuff in Doom of Dimensions for other Decks, too! Doom of Dimensions sparkles and shines with 25 desirable Starlight Rares so debonair Duelists can dapper down their Deck.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game allows kids, teenagers, and adults of all ages to relive the exciting Duels that take place in the animated Yu-Gi-Oh! series. In the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG, players use the cards they've collected to construct Decks consisting of 40 to 60 cards. Then, they use their Decks to face off against opponents in a game of strategy, luck, and skill.

