Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals Legacy Of Destruction Booster Set

Konami revealed a new booster set coming to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game as Legacy of Destruction is coming in April 2024.

Featuring 100 new cards with classic and modernized favorites.

Includes reimagined Silent Magician, Silent Swordsman, and others.

Introducing a new FIRE Dragon theme and updated Ritual strategies.

Konami has released new information on the next booster set coming to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game as Legacy Of Destruction is arriving in April. This new booster set will come with 100 cards, which will break down into 10 Secret Rares, 14 Ultra Rares, 26 Super Rares, and 50 Commons. The set will bring back memorable moments from the franchise as you'll see the final duel between Yugi Muto and Atem, as the team has made modern versions of Silent Magician and Silent Swordsman, alongside new cards like Card of Sanctity and Ties of the Brethren. You'll also see a new version of Gandora the Dragon of Destruction added to the mix, as you see on the cover of the pack art below, along with a new Fire Dragon theme inspired by a Synchro Monster. We have more info on the deck below as it will be released on April 26, 2024, for 4.50 per pack.

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG – Legacy Of Destruction

Revisit memorable moments from the tear-jerking final Duel between Yugi Muto and Atem with new versions of Silent Magician and Silent Swordsman, a new monster with artwork that features all three of the original Gadget trio, and new cards like Card of Sanctity and Ties of the Brethren featuring artwork that shows all of these new monsters and the bonds they share. Look out for a brand-new version of Gandora the Dragon of Destruction that can destroy and banish all other cards on the field, and then Special Summon a monster from your Deck!

Trident Dragion was first unleashed in Raging Battle back in 2009, and now in Legacy of Destruction, a new FIRE Dragon theme inspired by this titanic Synchro Monster makes its debut. Fill your field with FIRE Dragon monsters to unleash relentless attacks, and then perform Synchro Summons during the Battle Phase! You can finish Duels quickly when you Summon back this theme's gigantic Dragon Synchro Monsters from the Graveyard, anytime three or more attacks have been declared! Listen to the melody of brand-new "Melodious" cards! Listen closely and you'll hear the song of a pair of new Pendulum Monsters that swing into action after you use them to Fusion Summon, and they're added to your Extra Deck, alongside a brand-new Fusion Spell and 2 new Fusion Monsters to go with it!

The "Voiceless Voice" Ritual Summoning strategy debuted in Phantom Nightmare with a re-imagining of the classic Ritual Monster, Skull Guardian. A new awe-inspiring version of the Ritual Monster Saffira, Queen of Dragons will join it in Legacy of Destruction, along with a brand-new Continuous Spell Card that recycles your cards, enables further Ritual Summons, and empowers the monsters you Ritual Summon with it, shielding them from being destroyed by battle!

