Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals Legendary Duelists: Season 3

Konami has released new details for the next Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game release as Legendary Duelists: Season 3 drops next month. This set will drop on July 22nd, with each box containing 1 Secret Rare, 2 standard Ultra Rares, 2 red Ultra Rares, 2 blue Ultra Rares, 30 commons, and 1 collectible die. Priced out at $16 per box. The company also promoted two in-person events in which you'll be able to compete, as they will have a presence at both Anime Expo in Los Angeles and San Diego Comic-Con. What's more, the team has confirmed that the North America Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship will be taking place in person at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, happening from July 15th-17th. Players who have managed to qualify will be vying for the championship and will be able to take part in a number of public events throughout the weekend. We have more info about what you can expect from the latest release down below.

Credit: Konami

Legendary Duelists: Season 3 collects cards for heroes, villains, and heroes-turned-villains, all in one place! Featuring cards introduced in Legendary Duelists: Immortal Destiny and Legendary Duelists: Magical Hero, Legendary Duelists: Season 3 is the go-to set for fans of Dark Magician, HERO, Synchrons, and more! Each box of Legendary Duelists: Season 3 includes 1 Secret Rare – a rarity that wasn't available in Immortal Destiny or Magical Hero – as well as 6 Ultra Rares. For this Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game release, because it has a double dose of Jaden, the Ultra Rares will come in the colors of the 3 Duel Academy dorms: 2 red Ultra Rares for Slifer Red, 2 blue Ultra Rares for Obelisk Blue, and 2 standard Ultra Rares for Ra Yellow. And as a special bonus, each Legendary Duelists: Season 3 box will also contain one of several collectible dice featuring famous monsters or symbols associated with Yugi, Jaden, and Yusei.

