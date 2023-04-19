Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals Legendary Duelists: Soulburning Volcano Konami has a new booster set coming to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game as they're releasing Legendary Duelists: Soulburning Volcano.

Konami revealed a new booster set coming to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, as the company will release Legendary Duelists: Soulburning Volcano. This particular set features Salamangreat with new cards inspired by Soulburner from Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS!, adding new options that will change up the meta a little. The set contains 56 cards, which breaks down into 9 Ultra Rares, 8 Super Rares, 10 Rares, and 29 Commons. What's more, one card from the set will also appear as a Ghost Rare. You can read more about it below as the set will be released on August 11th, 2023, going for $2.25 per pack.

"Turn up the heat until your opponent can't stand it anymore with three strategies inspired by fiery Duelists from the pantheon of the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime series! Salamangreat is back with new cards inspired by Soulburner from Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS! Salamangreat is one of the most popular tournament-level strategies of the last decade, able to dish out 8000 damage in a flash. Its unique "reincarnation" gameplay makes your monsters gain a new power if you use them to Summon a second copy of themselves. So load up on extra copies of your favorite "Salamangreat" Extra Deck monsters!"

"Axel Brodie was a featured character in the Speed Duel GX: Duel Academy Box, and now his Volcanic strategy is getting another turn in the spotlight. Pick up brand-new "Volcanic" cards that'll help you burn out your opponent's Life Points without even having to battle! You can still go with the classic Volcanic Doomfire, or you ca n inflict damage to your opponent every time they Special Summon with the new Emperor of all "Volcanic" monsters!"

"The bell hasn't rung yet, so get back in the ring with new Battlin ' Boxers! The Barian Emperor Alito's strategy from Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL focused on enduring blows while dishing out heavy counterpunches to his opponents, and these new "Battlin' Boxer" cards pick up where he left off. You'll even be able to add "Counter" Counter Traps straight from your Deck to your hand! Any Deck that uses FIRE Warriors and can assemble 2 Level 4 monsters can unleash a powerful new "Battlin' Boxer" Xyz Monster that can add any FIRE Warrior from your Deck to your hand! Something worth considering for any fans of the "Infernoble Knight" cards from Duelist Nexus!"