Everything Revealed During The THQ Nordic Showcase 2025

During the THQ Nordic Showcase 2025, we learned we're getting a new SpongeBob game, Titan Quest II is in Early Access, and more

Article Summary THQ Nordic unveils SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide and several new game announcements.

Fans get updates on Gothic 1 Remake, Titan Quest II Early Access, and Sacred 2 Remaster.

Wreckreation, Wreckfest 2, and The Guild - Europa 1410 promise dynamic open-world experiences.

Original indie titles like The Eternal Life of Goldman and Reanimal expand THQ Nordic's diverse lineup.

THQ Nordic held their annual THQ Nordic Showcase for the year 2025, revealing a number of new titles and giving updates on several others. The big additions on the way for their library include a new SpongeBob title called SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide, Titan Quest II being released into Early Access, a better look at Gothic 1 Remake, and more. We have the full rundown of everything revealed this week, as you can read the full

SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide

Are you ready, kids? THQ Nordic and developer Purple Lamp are thrilled to announce SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide, a new single-player 3D platforming adventure within the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise coming soon to PC, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2™. When the Flying Dutchman and King Neptune's egos collide, the result is pure undersea chaos: spectral mayhem spreads across Bikini Bottom, and only two brave(ish) heroes can set things right. SpongeBob and Patrick must team up, combine their unique skills, and (hopefully) stop the total ghostification of their world.

Wreckreation

What if you could build your own massive open-world racing universe? Wreckreation, from the veteran developers at Three Fields Entertainment – well known for their work on the Burnout-Series – lets you do exactly that. Set in a 400 km² sandbox called MixWorld, players can design tracks, place wild stunt objects, customize vehicles, create game modes, and even control the weather and traffic. Whether racing solo or with friends, Wreckreation puts you in the driver's seat — literally and creatively.

Tides of Tomorrow

Tides of Tomorrow takes you to the drowned world of Elynd, where a deadly plastification threatens all life. Explore vast floating platforms, gather resources, and uncover the planet's secrets as you search for a cure. Along the way, you'll meet a diverse cast of characters, each with their own goals, loyalties, and agendas. Your choices shape not only your own path but also influence the journeys of your friends or favorite streamers in real time (and vice versa). In this shared world, every action counts and every ally could become a threat.

Wreckfest 2

Wreckfest 2 cranks up the chaos with next-gen full-contact racing, rebuilt from the ground up by Bugbear to deliver unmatched crash fidelity and vehicle destruction. With a fully overhauled physics engine, players can expect intense head-to-head races, insane stunt tracks, and high-speed carnage in both racing and demolition derby modes. Customize your beaten-up ride, conquer dynamic challenges, and shape your own journey through the all-new adaptive career mode—coming during Early Access alongside mod support, new arenas, and skill-based multiplayer matchmaking. Buckle up: this is the ultimate playground for wreckers.

Sacred 2 Remaster

Sacred 2 Remaster brings the iconic action RPG back to life with enhanced visuals, improved combat, and full modern support. Step into the war-torn world of Ancaria, where T-Energy has turned from blessing to curse, and choose one of six unique heroes to shape the realm's fate. Featuring all original expansions, a revamped UI, full controller support, and countless quests across a vast open world, this remaster offers both longtime fans and new players a chance to rediscover a fantasy classic — bigger, better, and bolder than ever.

The Eternal Life of Goldman

The Eternal Life of Goldman is a hand-animated 2D platformer that blends dark fairytales, myths, and mystery into a vibrant, emotionally charged adventure. Set in a sprawling, hand-drawn archipelago, players take on a strange mission: to find and kill a Deity no one has ever seen. With precision platforming, clever improvisation, and richly animated environments—each drawn frame by frame—the game reimagines the genre through a unique lens. Upgrade your cane, unlock new abilities, and uncover the secrets of a world filled with tragedy, eccentric characters, and unforgettable beauty.

Titan Quest II

Titan Quest II returns with an epic new chapter in the mythology-inspired action RPG series, now in Early Access. Journey through a beautifully reimagined ancient Greece, where Nemesis, the Goddess of Retribution, twists fate itself and unleashes legendary monsters across the land. Face off against mythical foes, explore handcrafted environments rich in secrets, and shape your hero through a deep mastery-based class system. With dynamic combat, meaningful loot, and an immersive world built by the creators of SpellForce 3, Titan Quest II invites you to rewrite fate and forge your own legend.

The Guild – Europa 1410

The Guild – Europa 1410 returns the beloved dynasty sim to its roots, inspired by Europa 1400: The Guild, and sets players on a path from modest beginnings to political power in a living medieval city. Become a true medieval tycoon, grow your business, expand your influence, and navigate a world of intrigue, where every decision affects your legacy. Whether through honest trade or shady dealings, strategic alliances or ruthless blackmail, your dynasty's rise is yours to shape. With deep professions, dynamic politics, rich simulation, and up to 12-player multiplayer, Europa 1410 offers a fresh yet faithful take on medieval ambition.

Gothic 1 Remake

Gothic 1 Remake brings the cult-classic RPG back to life with modern visuals, enhanced combat, and expanded questlines—while staying true to the gritty, immersive world that made the original iconic. Step once more into the Valley of the Mines, where a magical disaster has turned a prison colony into a brutal, lawless realm ruled by rival factions. Play as the Nameless Hero and forge your path through a dynamic world teeming with danger, secrets, and choice. Whether you're a returning fan or a first-time convict, this faithful remake delivers a dark fantasy adventure like no other.

Reanimal

Coming from the original creators of Little Nightmares and Little Nightmares 2, Reanimal is a haunting co-op horror adventure that follows a brother and sister on a desperate journey to rescue their missing friends. Set on a nightmarish island filled with twisted creatures and eerie secrets, players must work together, by boat and on foot, to survive the darkness and uncover the truth. Blending unsettling atmosphere with emotional storytelling, Reanimal explores childhood trauma through a rich, stylized world teeming with dread. Play solo or in co-op, and prepare to share the scare in a beautifully broken world where hope is the last thing to die.

Fatekeeper

Fatekeeper is a first-person action RPG that blends intense melee combat with precise spellcasting in a richly handcrafted world. Venture through ancient battlegrounds, forgotten ruins, and mystical forests as you uncover relics, shape your path through meaningful choices, and face enemies that demand both skill and strategy. Customize your build with a deep progression system, master unique weapons and armor, and forge your fate through a world where every encounter and every choice matters.

