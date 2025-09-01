Posted in: Card Games, Games, Konami, Tabletop, Yu-Gi-Oh! | Tagged: Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG, Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals The Chronicles Deck: The Fallen & The Virtuous

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game has revealed more details about the upcoming release of The Chronicles Deck: The Fallen & The Virtuous

Article Summary The Chronicles Deck: The Fallen & The Virtuous ties in with the Yu-Gi-Oh! animated shorts story arc.

Features a 51-card all-foil deck with 50 Ultra Rares and one Secret Rare, plus a chance at a Starlight Rare.

Includes key characters like Fallen of Albaz and Dogmatika Ecclesia, plus two brand-new cards.

Set launches October for $20, spotlighting classic, new, and variant Yu-Gi-Oh! cards from the Albaz lore.

Konami revealed new details about the next Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game deck on the way, as they shared The Chronicles Deck: The Fallen & The Virtuous. As you may have already guessed from the name, this is a direct tie-in to the animated shorts of the same name, focusing on "The Fallen & The Virtuous" story arc that has been running since June and will conclude this November. Players can expect to find a 51-card deck, which is comprised of 50 Ultra Rares and one Secret Rare, that last card being a second copy of one of the six Ultra Rare cards, with a small chance of it being a Starlight Rare instead of a Secret Rare. (Yes, we know, it's confusing as hell.) As per the story, you'll see several featured characters, including Fallen of Albaz and Dogmatika Ecclesia, the Virtuous, in their original card forms. We have more details below, as the set will sell for $20 when it arrives on October 24, 2025.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game – The Chronicles Deck: The Fallen & The Virtuous

The story running from June through November is The Fallen & The Virtuous, telling the tale of monsters like Fallen of Albaz and Dogmatika Ecclesia, the Virtuous. Now you can enjoy this ongoing animated release even more with THE CHRONICLES DECK: The Fallen & The Virtuous (All-Foil Edition).

This 51-card all-foil Deck includes the key characters, places, and situations seen in the animated shorts, in their original monster, Spell, and Trap forms. It comes with two brand-new cards never seen before, 4 new variant arts of some old favorites, and foil versions of the most popular cards centered around Fallen of Albaz that Duelists have woven into their Decks these last five years!

The Main Deck and Extra Deck, combined, are 50 Ultra Rare Cards. The 51st card in each Deck is a Secret Rare repeat of one of the Deck's Ultra Rare cards, but with a bonus chance to upgrade to Starlight Rare, instead! (Just like the foil upgrades in this year's Structure Deck: Blue-Eyes White Destiny.)

