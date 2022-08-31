Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game Announces Amazing Defenders Set

Konami revealed a brand new Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game set on the way next year as we get a glimpse at Amazing Defenders. This will be a 60-card set that will feature three unique new themes that will be ready to go almost immediately out of the pack. (You'll need a few packs to get the full effect, but the cards themselves are pretty much a go.) Each one of the themes has a unique gameplay style attached to them that will change the meta a bit on how you play, but not too much that it will drastically change the game as a whole. These include a fully equipped rescue vehicle, an Xyz Monster, and a Ritual Monster that only appears once you master the mystic dance. Each pack will sell at $4.50 each as the set is due to be released on January 20th, 2023.

Three unique new themes are ready for action in Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game – Amazing Defenders! This 60-card set gives you new ways to build up mighty monsters that can dominate Duels. Each theme has a unique gameplay style to enjoy, so try out all 3 and see which one is your favorite! Here's a taste of things to come: A fully equipped rescue vehicle that's first on the scene! It's got all the tools you need to survive and overcome any threat.

An Xyz Monster that needs a little TLC to reach its full potential! Raise it well and there's nothing you can't accomplish together.

A Ritual Monster who only appears upon mastering the mystic dance. What kind of powers does it hold? In addition to the cards that make up these three strategies, Amazing Defenders will also include some older cards to help you build these Decks. On top of that, 15 cards in the set will also be available as Collector's Rares!