Yu-Gi-Oh! Will Be Coming To Puzzle & Dragons In New Collaboration GungHo Online Entertainment has a new Puzzle & Dragons collaboration starting today, as Yu-Gi-Oh! makes its return to the game.

GungHo Online Entertainment revealed they have partnered with Yu-Gi-Oh! for a brand new collaboration in Puzzle & Dragons, launching today! Running until June 5th, this will be your chance to take part in a limited-time collaboration with the card battler in six event-exclusive dungeons. You'll need to help Yugi Muto in his quest to punish the wicked duelers by defeating monsters in Shadow Games. Complete with characters found in Egg Machines, such as the Yu-Gi-Oh! Memorial Egg Machine, by utilizing powerful friends cards like Jaden Yuki & Winged Kuriboh, or Seto Kaiba & Blue-Eyes White Dragon. We got more info on the event for you below.

Enter the Shadow Realm

Enter the dark dimension and challenge your Puzzle & Dragons opponents to Duels in six event-exclusive dungeons.

Yu-Gi-Oh! DM Dungeon lets players battle for a chance to earn Yu-Gi-Oh! DM Medals. These medals can be traded at the Monster Exchange.

Yu-Gi-Oh! DM Colosseum! rewards teams led by a specific character with a 100% drop rate and a guaranteed Rainbow Metal Dragon drop. Players will also receive one free pull from the ★6+ Yu-Gi-Oh! Series Egg Machine as a first-time clear reward, when clearing the Annihilation difficulty. Multiplayer! Yu-Gi-Oh! DM Colosseum! is a 3-player version of Yu-Gi-Oh! DM Colosseum!

[Yugi] Title Challenge! is a special time-limited dungeon that can only be completed with a specific team. Players will receive the [Yugi] title as a first-time clear reward.

Black Luster Soldier Descended! is a Absolute Annihilation difficulty dungeon that rewards players that beat the boss with a guaranteed Black Luster Soldier drop. Players will also receive one pull from the ★6+ Yu-Gi-Oh! Series Egg Machine as a first-time clear reward. Players can also receive Yu-Gi-Oh! DM Medals. Multiplayer! Black Luster Soldier Descended! is a 3-player version of Black Luster Soldier Descended!



Puzzle & Dragons Monster Exchange

Once you've collected your Yu-Gi-Oh! DM Medals, trade them in at the Monster Exchange for event-exclusive characters like the Right Arm of the Forbidden One. Yu-Gi-Oh! DM Medals can be earned in the Yu-Gi-Oh! DM Dungeon and Black Luster Soldier Descended! dungeons.

Special Bundles

You'll want to be the one holding all the cards when you head into duel. Build your ideal deck with special bundles:

30 Magic Stones & Jaden Yuki & Winged Kuriboh Egg Machine: Grants 30 Magic Stones and one pull from the Jaden Yuki & Winged Kuriboh Egg Machine for $29.99 USD. Players will also get a special Yu-Gi-Oh! Series Collab BGM Set when they get Jaden Yuki & Winged Kuriboh for the first time.

20 Magic Stones & Maximillion Pegasus Egg Machine: Grants 20 Magic Stones and one pull from the Maximillion Pegasus Egg Machine for $19.99 USD. Players will also get the special Yu-Gi-Oh! DM Orbs 2 when they get Maximillion Pegasus & Toon World for the first time.

15 Magic Stones & Blue-Eyes White Dragon Egg Machine: Grants 15 Magic Stones and one pull from the Blue-Eyes White Dragon Egg Machine for $14.99 USD. Players will also get a special Yu-Gi-Oh! DM Orbs Skin when they get Blue-Eyes White Dragon for the first time.

15 Magic Stones & Magician of Black Chaos Egg Machine: Grants 15 Magic Stones and one pull from the Magician of Black Chaos Egg Machine for $14.99 USD. Players will also get the special Yu-Gi-Oh! DM Orbs 3 when they get Magician of Black Chaos for the first time.

30 Magic Stones & ★7 Yu-Gi-Oh! Series Egg Machine: Grants 30 Magic Stones and one pull from the ★7 Yu-Gi-Oh! Series Egg Machine for $29.99 USD.

2 Magic Stones & Yu-Gi-Oh! Series Egg Machine: Grants 2 Magic Stones and one pull from the Yu-Gi-Oh! Series Egg Machine for $1.99 USD.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!