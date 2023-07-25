Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: adventure week, pokemon, Yungoos

Yungoos Spotlight Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO: Hidden Gems

This week in Pokémon GO: Yungoos Spotlight Hour, Regidrago Raid Hour, and the annual Fossil-themed Adventure Week event.

Tonight is Yungoos Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. This comes after this past weekend's launch of Routes, which featured a Shiny-boosted Yungoos. You can see this as a second chance of getting a Shiny Yungoos if you missed that event or a skippale Spotlight if you scored. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, July 25th, this Pokémon will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the fourth and final Spotlight Hour of July 2023 in Pokémon GO, so we should get some information soon as to what is coming in August. First, let's dig into tonight's event and what's happening the rest of the week in the game.

First up, as mentioned above, Yungoos can be Shiny. The standard form has slicked back yellow hair, and the Shiny form's hair becomes purple. If you're all set on Shiny Yungoos, though, you can spent the hour taking advantage of the Spotlight bonus: double transfer Candy. If you'd like to do both, simply select your transfers and execute the action at the start of Spotlight Hour and begin playing.

Next up is quite an exciting event: Adventure Week 2023 event in Pokémon GO. Here are the whats and whens:

Date and time: Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time Shiny Pokémon debut: This is an awesome one, as usual, for this annual fan-favorite event. Amaura and Tyrunt, the Fossil Pokémon from the Unova region, will be available in both the wild and in Eggs in Pokémon GO for the first time.

This is an awesome one, as usual, for this annual fan-favorite event. Amaura and Tyrunt, the Fossil Pokémon from the Unova region, will be available in both the wild and in Eggs in Pokémon GO for the first time. Mega Raid debut: Tyranitar debuts in Mega Raids.

Tyranitar debuts in Mega Raids. Wild spawns : Omanyte, Kabuto, Aerodactyl, Lileep, Anorith, Cranidos, Shieldon, Tirtouga, Archen, Tyrunt, and Amaura.

: Omanyte, Kabuto, Aerodactyl, Lileep, Anorith, Cranidos, Shieldon, Tirtouga, Archen, Tyrunt, and Amaura. Eggs : Tirtouga, Archen, Tyrunt, and Amaura.

: Tirtouga, Archen, Tyrunt, and Amaura. Field Research task encounters : Omanyte, Kabutops, Cradily, Armaldo, Tyrunt, and Amaura.

: Omanyte, Kabutops, Cradily, Armaldo, Tyrunt, and Amaura. Raid rotation: Tier Five: Regidrago making its Tier Five debut after a stint in Elite Raids Mega Raids: Mega Tyranitar – Can be Shiny

Bonus Features: Niantic features "Aurora adventures," which they describe as: "Keep an eye on the horizon! Trainers will find a colorful surprise if they look to the skies during Adventure Week." Double XP for spinning PokéStops Half Hatch Distance 5x XP for spinning PokéStops for the first time. Collection Challenge: This will reward encounters with Tyrunt and Amaura

Timed Research : There will be Paid Timed Research and Free Timed Research. Here is how Niantic describes both: Paid Timed Research: "For US$2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research. Complete research tasks related to exploring to earn two Incubators, a Super Incubator, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon! Please note that Timed Research expires. The Timed Research tasks and their rewards will disappear on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. The Adventure Week Timed Research Ticket will only be available in the in-game shop from Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time." Free Timed Research: "Free event-exclusive Timed Research will also be available. This Timed Research will ask Trainers to choose between exploration- and research-focused tasks. Please note that Timed Research expires. The Timed Research tasks and their rewards will disappear on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time."

There will be Paid Timed Research and Free Timed Research. Here is how Niantic describes both:

