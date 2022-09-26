Yveltal Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: September 2022

Yveltal is here to usher the most fun time of the year back to Pokémon GO: Spooky Season. This Dark/Flying-type Legendary returns with its Shiny unlocked to Tier Five raids, where it can be battled starting tomorrow. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Yveltal, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Yveltal's 100% IVs and Shiny rate in Pokémon GO.

Top Yveltal Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Yveltal counters as such:

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Mega Manectric (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Xurkitree (Thunder Shock, Discharge)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Mega Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Therian Forme Thundurus (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Yveltal with efficiency.

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Gigalith (Smack Down, Meteor Beam)

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Tapu Koko (Volt Switch, Dazzling Gleam)

Zacian – Hero Forme (Quick Attack, Play Rock)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Yveltal can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. A duo is possible, but highly unlikely.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Yveltal will have a CP of 2160 in normal weather conditions and 2701 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!