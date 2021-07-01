Z-Man Games' Board Game Pandemic Coming To Board Game Arena

Very soon, Board Game Arena's interface is going to be even sicker, but that's a positive! They'll soon be adding the classic board game Pandemic by Z-Man Games to their roster, with a whole slew of modes (including Solo Mode), and little if any deviation from the tabletop version of the board game.

The addition of Pandemic to the Board Game Arena digital tabletop gaming interface will allow a new generation to have much better access to the classic game. According to the announcement by Z-Man Games:

Utilizing Board Game Arena's user friendly interfaces and streamlined platform, you and your friends can now team up online to eradicate viruses using the unique characters and abilities you've come to know and love from your very own copy of Pandemic. If you are new to the Pandemic line of games, then this is the perfect place for you to start, as Board Game Arena's interface is not only easy to navigate, it boasts a fantastic tutorial that will have you playing like a pro in no time. For those familiar with Pandemic, this version of the game will make you feel right at home. The rules are the same as the tabletop version, and Board Game Arena keeps track of what has been done and shows players what is available to them moving forward. For those looking for an authentic experience online, this is it.

