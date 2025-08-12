Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, pokemon, Pokémon GO Fest Finale

Zamazenta Guide for Pokémon GO: GO Fest Max Finale Event

Defeat Zamazenta in Pokémon GO Five-Star Raid Battles during the Dark Skies event using these top counters, best movesets, and tips.

The June, July, and September season of Pokémon GO, titled Delightful Days, has entered into its final month. This season has focused on the build-up and aftermath of the global Pokémon GO Fest 2025 mega event. For the final month of Delightful Days, Five-Star Raids will feature Lugia, Ho-Oh, Necrozma, Zacian, and Zamazenta, with Shadow Raids featuring Regirock on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Ampharos, Mega Slowbro, Mega Pidgeot, and Mega Salamence. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Zamazenta, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Zamazenta Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Zamazenta counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike

Mega Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike

Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Mega Gallade: Psycho Cut, Psychic

Mega Gardevoir: Confusion, Synchronoise

Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Enamorus: Fairy Wind, Fly

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Zamazenta with efficiency.

Galarian Articuno: Psycho Cut, Fly

Crowned Sword Zacian: Air Slash, Play Rough

Tapu Lele: Confusion, Nature's Madness

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic

Yveltal: Gust, Oblivion Wing

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Sunsteel Strike

Eternatus: Poison Jab, Dynamax Cannon

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Moongeist Beam

Salamence: Dragon Tail, Fly

Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Zamazenta can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Zamazenta will have a CP of 2188 in normal weather conditions and 2735 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

