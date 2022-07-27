Zamazenta & Zacian Return To Pokémon GO In August 2022 Raids
It seems that the longer Pokémon GO exists, the more that unrevealed regions tend to overlap. Last year, the arrival of the mythical Pokémon Hoopa tore holes in space and time, which led to the surprise release of some Galarian Pokémon. This was not a full Galar region reveal but was simply a fun oddity tied to the Hoopa-themed Season to introduce a sense of surprise and dynamism to Pokémon GO. The most notable releases were Galarian Legendaries Zacian and Zamazenta, which we have not seen since. Pokémon GO then moved in a more traditional path for the months following Hoopa's release, carrying out an Alola region reveal that is still in (slow) progress today. However, ancient Hisuian Pokémon are now being introduced into the mix with the current Ultra Unlock: Hisuian Discoveries event. If that weren't enough, Zacian and Zamazenta are finally coming back for another raid rotation to bring some Galarian energy back to the mix. While neither Zacian nor Zamazent will be Shiny, this will be the first chance to catch these Pokémon in 2022. Let's take a look at the full Tier Five raid details and more for August 2022.
Here are the Legendary and Mythical Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this August 2022:
- Sunday, July 31st, 2022, at 10 AM until Wednesday, August 10th, 2022 at 10 AM: Palkia
- Wednesday, August 10th, 2022, at 10 AM until Thursday, August 18th, 2022 at 10 AM: Genesect (Drive TBA, Shiny-capable)
- Thursday, August 18th, 2022, at 10 AM until Wednesday, August 31st, 2022 at 10 AM: Zacian & Zamazenta
The Raid Hours for the month of August 2022 are:
- August 3rd, 2022, at 6 AM- 7 PM: Palkia
- August 10th, 2022, at 6 AM- 7 PM: Genesect (Drive TBA)
- August 17th, 2022, at 6 AM- 7 PM: Genesect (Drive TBA)
- August 24th, 2022, at 6 AM- 7 PM: Zacian
- August 31st, 2022, at 6 AM- 7 PM: Zamazenta
Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this August 2022:
- Sunday, July 31st, 2022, at 10 AM until Wednesday, August 10th, 2022 at 10 AM: Mega Abomsanow
- Wednesday, August 10th, 2022, at 10 AM until Thursday, August 18th, 2022 at 10 AM: TBA
- Thursday, August 18th, 2022, at 10 AM until Thursday, August 25th, 2022 at 10 AM: Mega Slowbro
- Thursday, August 25th, 2022, at 10 AM until Wednesday, August 31st, 2022 at 10 AM: Mega Ampharos