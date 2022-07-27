Zamazenta & Zacian Return To Pokémon GO In August 2022 Raids

It seems that the longer Pokémon GO exists, the more that unrevealed regions tend to overlap. Last year, the arrival of the mythical Pokémon Hoopa tore holes in space and time, which led to the surprise release of some Galarian Pokémon. This was not a full Galar region reveal but was simply a fun oddity tied to the Hoopa-themed Season to introduce a sense of surprise and dynamism to Pokémon GO. The most notable releases were Galarian Legendaries Zacian and Zamazenta, which we have not seen since. Pokémon GO then moved in a more traditional path for the months following Hoopa's release, carrying out an Alola region reveal that is still in (slow) progress today. However, ancient Hisuian Pokémon are now being introduced into the mix with the current Ultra Unlock: Hisuian Discoveries event. If that weren't enough, Zacian and Zamazenta are finally coming back for another raid rotation to bring some Galarian energy back to the mix. While neither Zacian nor Zamazent will be Shiny, this will be the first chance to catch these Pokémon in 2022. Let's take a look at the full Tier Five raid details and more for August 2022.

Here are the Legendary and Mythical Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this August 2022:

Sunday, July 31st, 2022, at 10 AM until Wednesday, August 10th, 2022 at 10 AM: Palkia

Palkia Wednesday, August 10th, 2022, at 10 AM until Thursday, August 18th, 2022 at 10 AM: Genesect (Drive TBA, Shiny-capable)

Genesect (Drive TBA, Shiny-capable) Thursday, August 18th, 2022, at 10 AM until Wednesday, August 31st, 2022 at 10 AM: Zacian & Zamazenta

The Raid Hours for the month of August 2022 are:

August 3rd, 2022, at 6 AM- 7 PM: Palkia

Palkia August 10th, 2022, at 6 AM- 7 PM: Genesect (Drive TBA)

Genesect (Drive TBA) August 17th, 2022, at 6 AM- 7 PM: Genesect (Drive TBA)

Genesect (Drive TBA) August 24th, 2022, at 6 AM- 7 PM: Zacian

Zacian August 31st, 2022, at 6 AM- 7 PM: Zamazenta

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this August 2022:

Sunday, July 31st, 2022, at 10 AM until Wednesday, August 10th, 2022 at 10 AM: Mega Abomsanow

Mega Abomsanow Wednesday, August 10th, 2022, at 10 AM until Thursday, August 18th, 2022 at 10 AM: TBA

TBA Thursday, August 18th, 2022, at 10 AM until Thursday, August 25th, 2022 at 10 AM: Mega Slowbro

Mega Slowbro Thursday, August 25th, 2022, at 10 AM until Wednesday, August 31st, 2022 at 10 AM: Mega Ampharos