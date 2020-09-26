Zapdos Has Legacy Fast Attack Thunder Shock In Pokémon GO Raids

It began with Articuno. The Ice/Flying-type Legendary bird, known as the Freezer Pokémon, soared back into Tier Five raids last week after a long absence… with a surprise in tow. Niantic didn't announce this little cheeky perk, but Articuno had the Legacy Charged Attack of Hurrican when caught during this current raid rotation. This set the Pokémon GO community off with theories and expectations as to whether the next two Legendaries, Zapdos and Moltres, would continue the pattern and arrive with their trademark Legacy moves. So, now that Zapdos has been released in raids… does it come with the Legacy Fast Attack of Thunder Shock?

Yup.

This is a major win for Pokémon GO players who missed the special Zapdos Raid Day. Before this, trainers who didn't have a Thunder Shock Zapdos would have had to use an Elite Fast TM to get this Fast Attack onto their Pokémon. Elite Fast TMs are only given as a reward to accomplished battlers in every other season of GO Battle League, or every other Community Day in an overpriced box in the game's shop with little to offer besides the TM. This makes unlocking a Legacy Fast Attack something that trainers would have to put a lot of thought into, as there are little chances to do this annually. However, now Niantic is essentially taking one of the most promising Elite Fast TM candidates off the table with this surprise Thunder Shock Zapdos release. Now, rather than spending a rare item, trainers can just enter a raid, defeat Zapdos with our top counters, and catch one themselves.

This pattern is unlikely to be broken by Moltres, which means that it will likely be back in raids with the highly coveted Legacy Charged Attack of Sky Attack next Friday.