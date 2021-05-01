Zavvi Launches New Pokémon Snap-Inspired Collection

Zavvi, the UK online retailer, has partnered with the Pokémon Company for a limited edition "vacation vibes" collection of clothing. Celebrating the release of the New Pokémon Snap game for Nintendo Switch, the clothing line will include exclusive, officially licensed t-shirts featuring some of the game's most popular Pokémon including Pikachu, Eevee, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, and Charmander.

Here's what Zavvi had to say about this exciting collaboration with the Pokémon Company:

The range will include five vacation-inspired t-shirt designs, featuring snaps of the beloved characters from the franchise in a variety of their natural habitats […] Get that holiday feeling and relax at island beaches with Pikachu and Squirtle, explore the desert with Charmander, or snap the whole gang at the city waterfront. The exciting, new Pokémon Snap game will also be available to purchase, launching at midnight for £49.99, or at the discounted price of £34.99 with the purchase of any Pokémon vacation vibes t-shirt. The exclusive, new merchandise and Pokémon Snap game will be available from midnight on 30th April 2021 at Zavvi.com.

Zavvi's store also have more Pokémon content for the fashion-forward collector. TCG collectors may especially like this, as this UK-based shop has bundles that include t-shirts featuring iconic species such as Mewtwo, Charmander, Pikachu, and Magikarp paired with TCG products. Just taking a quick spin through their site, they currently have a Charmander shirt with a bundle of Hidden Fates tins. Imagine rocking that Charmander shirt and pulling a Shiny Charizard GX?

The New Pokémon Snap collection comes out as the game debuts worldwide. The game focuses on the Lental region, allowing players to interact with species in their natural habitat, but not by catching them and battling with them but rather by photographing them. It's quite a fun and peaceful take on the franchise, hence the vacation vibes of this clothing drop from Zavvi.