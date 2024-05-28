Posted in: Games, HoYoverse, Video Games | Tagged: Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero Release Confirmed For July 2024

Zenless Zone Zero finally has a release date, HoYoverse will drop the game on PS5, PC platforms, iOS, and Android in early July.

Article Summary Zenless Zone Zero hits PS5, PC, iOS & Android on July 4, 2024, with cross-play.

Set in post-apocalyptic New Eridu, fight the Hollows as a Proxy in an urban fantasy.

New character Zhu Yuan and Bangboo chain attacks coming to the game's combat system.

Expect enhanced gameplay with upgraded Hollow Deep Dive System and immersive city life.

HoYoverse announced this morning that Zenless Zone Zero finally has a release date with the game coming out in early July. We really haven't seen a lot of the urban fantasy ARPG since it was announced, beyond a few trailers at major events. But it looks like the full version will drop for PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android on July 4, 2024. What's more, the game will also have support for cross-progression and cross-play features upon release.

Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero features a brand-new urban fantasy IP by HoYoverse. In this post- apocalyptic adventure, contemporary civilization has been destroyed by a supernatural disaster known as the Hollows. Amidst this overwhelming calamity, the city of New Eridu has risen against all odds and evolved into the last bastion of modern civilization. Players will take on the role of a Proxy and embark on a mission to defeat unknown enemies and unravel the mysteries behind New Eridu.

The Amplifying Test will showcase a brand-new character, Zhu Yuan, and a new faction — New Eridu Public Security's Criminal Investigation Special Response Team. The latest Bangboo models are also on their way to the battlefield with their newly developed combat technique — Bangboo chain attacks. In addition, the combat challenge known as Shiyu Defense, along with a series of combat missions, will be available for players through the upgraded Hollow Deep Dive System (HDD). This updated system allows players to dive straight into challenging boss battles without any additional steps.

The upcoming closed beta test is expected to bring about significant improvements to the game's overall gameplay experience. Thanks to the latest upgrade of the HDD System, players will be able to explore the Hollows in a more efficient manner using the TV Wall (a.k.a. the Hollow Board), which has been optimized to a considerable extent. After several iterations, combat design is now more dynamic, maximizing excitement for both newcomers and hardcore players, especially in Rally Missions and Hollow Zero. Finally, New Eridu offers more urban life events and city guidance to provide its "citizens" with an immersive residential experience.

